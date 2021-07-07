 Skip to main content
Horicon Bank names new directors
Horicon Bank names new directors

HORICON — Horicon Bank has appointed Daniel Shea and Alex Simic to its Board of Directors on July 1.

Shea serves as chief operating officer of Shea Electric and Communications, LLC in Oshkosh, is a member of TEC/Vistage, is chairman and serves on the board of the Fox Valley Division of Wisconsin National Electrical Contractors Association.

Simic is founder and CEO of Storage Master, LLC, which operates ten self-storage facilities in the Metro Milwaukee area. Simic has also founded Self Storage on Wheels, LLC and MKE Movers, LLC. Simic is a Milwaukee native and former managing director, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank in London.

Shea and Simic join Fred F. Schwertfeger, Fred C. Schwertfeger, Dr. Sharon Haase, Patrick McConnell and James Blise on Horicon Bank’s Board of Directors.

Daniel Shea

Shea
Alex Simic

Simic
