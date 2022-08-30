 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horicon Bank names new president

HORICON — Frederick C. Schwertfeger has been named president of Horicon Bank, according to an Aug. 30 press release.

Schwertfeger is a third-generation family member working at Horicon Bank. His grandfather, attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger, became a shareholder and director of the bank in 1964. In 1978, Frederick R. and Frederick F. Schwertfeger formed the bank holding company, Sword Financial Corporation. Frederick C. Schwertfeger is a member of the bank’s board of directors as well as a board member of Sword Financial Corporation.

Frederick C. Schwertfeger attended Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, where he later served as a member of the Alumni Board. After graduating with a degree in art history from St. Andrews University, he completed masters’ degrees from the University of Glasgow and Oxford University. He spent a year in Washington, D.C. at a leadership institute with mentorship from political, cultural, and business leaders.

In 2006, after working in London’s art world, Frederick C. Schwertfeger joined Horicon Bank as the head of marketing. Since completing his studies at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in 2014, he took an executive leadership position overseeing marketing, human resources and retail branch banking.

Former Horicon Bank President and current CEO, Frederick F. Schwertfeger says that his son brings a non-traditional banking background to the role of president, which he believes is exactly what banking needs.

