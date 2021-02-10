Horicon Bank opens branch in Wauwatosa

MILWAUKEE — On Feb. 3, HSA Commercial Real Estate and Horicon Bank announced that the bank is expanding with a new branch at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. Horicon Bank plans to construct a two-story flagship branch building that would house retail banking operations, business lending offices, as well as conference and private offices for the firm’s executives. The new bank location, which would offer drive-thru services, would be situated on an undeveloped parcel just south of the former Osgood’s restaurant building. The existing Osgood’s building will be renovated to create two new retail storefronts, one of which has been leased to Sleep Number.