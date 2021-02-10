Horicon Bank opens branch in Wauwatosa

MILWAUKEE — On Feb. 3, HSA Commercial Real Estate and Horicon Bank announced that the bank is expanding with a new branch at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. Horicon Bank plans to construct a two-story flagship branch building that would house retail banking operations, business lending offices, as well as conference and private offices for the firm’s executives. The new bank location, which would offer drive-thru services, would be situated on an undeveloped parcel just south of the former Osgood’s restaurant building. The existing Osgood’s building will be renovated to create two new retail storefronts, one of which has been leased to Sleep Number.
Scheduled to open in early 2022 pending regulatory approval, the new branch office is part of a broader strategic initiative by Horicon Bank to increase its presence in the Milwaukee market. That expansion effort is expected to include a new branch this summer in New Berlin, pending acquisition and regulatory approval. Horicon Bank’s home office will remain in Horicon.