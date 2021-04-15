 Skip to main content
Horicon Bank plans community space and garden in Waupun
HORICON — Horicon Bank will build a community space in the newly-purchased vacant lot to the east of its office on W. Main Street in Waupun.

Horicon Bank will transform the lot into a garden and community gathering space with the assistance of Andy Nelson of Natural Resource Innovations.

“We hope to take an underutilized space and make it an asset to the community,” said Nelson. “The garden will emphasize native plants that are attractive to birds, bees and butterflies.”

“We want to offer a space for people to enjoy the natural environment,” said Fred C. Schwertfeger, senior vice president, “Our plans also include building a patio to host community events and space for public art to be displayed.”

Work begins in April with a goal of completing the installation by the fall. “In the future, there may be opportunities and space for garden clubs and horticulture classes to add plants over time,” said Nelson. “Making the space sustainable and beautiful for years to come.”

Waupun city administrator, Kathy Schlieve, said the funds from the purchase of the lot will be used to improve outdoor recreation in Waupun, including extending bike paths and improving accessible playground access throughout the community.

