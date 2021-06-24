Horicon Bank promotes four employees

HORICON — The Board of Directors of Horicon Bank promoted four employees within the organization. Jenny Muche was promoted to vice president; Tonya Bock, Lynn Larson and Danielle Schraufnagel were promoted to officers of the bank, according to a June 24 release.

Muche began her career at Horicon Bank in 2012 as the eBanking officer and became assistant vice president of eBanking in 2015. She is responsible for all aspects of the bank’s digital banking and electronic services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, debit and credit cards.

Bock joined Horicon Bank in 2012 as a customer support representative and was promoted to customer support center manager in 2017. As customer support center officer, she oversees her team and handles incoming calls to help with customer inquiries.

Larson started her career at Horicon Bank in 2012 and joined the Finance department in 2016. As account officer, she is instrumental in preparing the bank’s financial statements and regulatory reporting.

Schraufnagel joined the bank as a teller in 2013 and later advanced to instore branch manager, assistant branch manager and branch manager in Beaver Dam. As an officer and manager, she works directly with customers while managing a team of Horicon Bank associates.