Horicon Bank promotes three employees

HORICON — Horicon Bank promotes three, Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant, according to a Dec. 19 press release.

Bruins was promoted to assistant vice president. She joined Horicon Bank in September 2010 and was promoted in November 2016 to new media marketing officer. She oversees the marketing department and manages customer communication through a variety of channels. She also serves as vice chair of the Wisconsin Bankers Association Marketing Committee, is a Board Member for REACH Waupun and serves on the Central Wisconsin Christian School Advancement Committee.

Albers was promoted to assistant vice president. After joining the Bank in 2018, she was soon promoted to premier banking officer. She works closely with the bank’s Business Banking, Treasury Management, and retail areas. She serves on the Fond du Lac Noon Kiwanis Board and Board president for Habitat for Humanity of Fond du Lac County.

Grant was promoted to treasury management sales officer. He joined Horicon Bank in 2018, as a teller and was later promoted to treasury & commercial payments sales associate. He has helped develop and shape the Treasury Management department since joining the team in 2021. He volunteers to teach financial literacy program to high school students.