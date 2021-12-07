Horicon Bank promotes two

HORICON — Horicon Bank has promoted two employees, Fred C. Schwertfeger and Robert Traylor to executive vice president, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

Schwertfeger started at Horicon Bank in 2006 and served as the head of communications, marketing and sales functions. He also leads the bank’s strategic planning initiatives. He earned master’s degrees from the universities of St. Andrews, Glasgow, and Oxford respectively. In 2014, he finished the three-year Graduate School of Banking course at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Traylor started at Horicon Bank in 2016 and serves as chief financial officer. With a master’s in business administration from Louisiana Tech University and a certified public accountant certification, Traylor has more than 16 years of experience in accounting and banking. He graduated from the Graduate School of Banking course at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2019.