Horicon Bank secures $20K grant for food pantries

HORICON — Horicon Bank partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to provide financial support for local food pantries and relief organizations in eight communities, according to a May 29 press release.

Horicon Bank secured a $20,000 grant as part of the FHLB’s COVID-19 Relief Program. The grant will be distributed to Church Health Services, Beaver Dam, $2,000; Protect Advocate Validate and Educate, Beaver Dam, $2,000; The Gathering Source Food Bank,Columbus, $2,000; Sacred Heart Food Pantry, Horicon, $2,000; St. Stephens Food Pantry, Horicon, $2,000; Green Lake County Food Pantry, Green Lake, $2,000; Living Hope Food Pantry, Randolph, $2,000; Traded Treasures Food Pantry, Ripon, $2,000; REACH Waupun’s Mission Backpack Program, $2,000; The Volunteer Center of Washington County, West Bend, $1,500; and St. Francis Cabrini School, West Bend, $500.

Horicon Bank asked these organizations to use the funds to purchase local agricultural and dairy products if possible to help farmers with the grant.