Horicon Bank to help shape the future of instant payments
Horicon Bank to help shape the future of instant payments

HORICON — Horicon Bank is one of few banks in Wisconsin that has been selected by the Federal Reserve Bank to participate in a pilot program for the organization’s upcoming instant payments offering, the FedNow Service.

The FedNow Service will provide a payments infrastructure when it becomes available in 2023 or 2024. Financial institutions and their service providers will be able to use the service as a springboard to bring the benefits of safe, efficient instant payments to communities across the country.

Horicon Bank will help shape the FedNow Service’s features and functions, provide input into the overall user experience, ensure readiness for testing and be the first to experience the FedNow Service before its general availability. In the initial advisory phase, participant input will help to further define the service and adoption roadmap, industry readiness approaches and overall instant payments strategy.

For more information, visit fednow.org.

