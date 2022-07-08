Horicon Bank to merge with Cornerstone Community Bank

HORICON — Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, announced plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals, on July 7.

Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank chief executive officer says the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers and the bank’s local communities.

“We see Horicon Bank as having a similar family atmosphere for our employees,” said Paul Foy, Cornerstone Community Bank president. “They have a strong business banking function which will enhance our services to our customers.”

Horicon Bank is a full-service community bank with 20 locations in 15 communities. Cornerstone Community Bank is in three communities and has $250 million in assets.

The combined organization will keep Horicon Bank’s “The Natural Choice” brand and will be a $1.5 billion bank with a $20 million legal lending limit.

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. served as legal counsel and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as financial adviser to Horicon Bank in the transaction. Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. served as legal counsel and Edelman & Co., Ltd. served as financial adviser to Cornerstone Community Bank.