HORICON — The 10th annual Horicon High School Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Horicon Junior/Senior High School, 841 Gray St., Horicon.
Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Program. Admission is $2 for age 18 and older. Kid’s activities include games and make and take crafts.
You have free articles remaining.
Items available include candles, holiday decorations, estate, natural stone and handmade jewelry; stone engraving; knitted, sewn and crocheted items like aprons, mittens, scarves; fleece blankets and scarves; rag rugs; Alpaca clothing; honey; cheese; sauces and spices; Mad Dog and Merrill from TV; wax painting; lighted glass blocks; wine bottle décor; plasma cut metal wall art; pet accessories; handmade clothing for dolls, kids and adults, including men’s camo; children’s book authors; woodworking; birdfeeders; copper yard art; painted glassware; Christmas wreaths; metal yard signs; olives and olive oil and spices grown in Greece; ponchos and hoodies; home-based businesses including Mary Kay, American Girl, Scentsy, L'Bri, It Works, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Usborne Books, 31 bags, LuLaRoe, H.E.R., Young Living Essential Oils, and Widtree.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)