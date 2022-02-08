 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HORICON FFA TEAM ADVANCES TO SECTIONALS

  • 0
District FFA Leadership Development Events took place Jan. 24 at Horicon High School. Horicon FFA’s Parliamentary Procedure Team advanced to the sectional level. Team members include, from left, Maddison Kellogg, Adriana Nicolaus, Miranda Guenterberg, Kierra Zielinski, Grace Condon and Adriana Livieri. The sectional contest will be held April 6 at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

