Horicon Marsh athletic complex hosts grand opening

A grand opening of the Horicon Marshmen SWORD Field Athletic Complex will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at 841 Gray St., Horicon.

 TRISH LABLANC

HORICON — A grand opening of the Horicon Marshmen SWORD Field Athletic Complex will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at 841 Gray St., Horicon.

There will be burgers, brats, hot dogs, and ice cream available for purchase, a 50/50 raffle, speakers, local dignitaries and retired coach Roger Meyer will be on hand.

Schedule of events includes from 5-6 p.m., food, ice cream, 50/50 raffle, and music in the new plaza; 6-7 p.m., ceremony and inaugural community laps on the track and football field with ESPN Radio and emcee Gabe Neitzel, Horicon High School class of 2004; 7-10 p.m., a community celebration at the Horicon American Legion Post 157, 735 S. Hubbard St., where folks can visit with Horicon Marshmen alumni, coaches, and donors. Food will be available. DJ provided by the American Legion Post 157, and 50/50 raffles provided by the Horicon Athletic Booster Club.

For more information, contact Rich Appel at 920-485-2898 option 5.

