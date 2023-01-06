Horicon Marsh Bird Club discusses finches

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, will host the Horicon Marsh Bird Club from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
Matthew Young, president and founder of the Finch Research Network, has been a tour guide leader for Victor Emanuel Nature Tours, written finch species accounts for breeding bird atlases and Birds of the World, and has published several papers about the red crossbill vocal complex. He’s currently working on Finches of North America with Lillian Stokes and will speak about winter finches and his research of red crossbills.