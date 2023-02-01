Horicon Marsh events in February

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, hosts the following events in January. For more information, call 920-387-7893 or visit horiconmarsh.org.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cabin Fever Open House. Experience outdoor winter adventure or stay warm and cozy inside with a cup of hot chocolate. DNR staff and Friends of Horicon Marsh volunteers offer family friendly activities to help drive away those winter blues. Go on a tracking scavenger hunt on the Short Loop Trail, dissect an owl pellet or make your own snowy owl. Snowshoe, conditions permitting, out to the Storybook Trail, play board games while sipping hot chocolate and eating popcorn or warm up around the campfire. Test your creative side by entering into the “Wanna Build a Snow Animal” contest or try to build a small shelter warm enough for your imaginary hibernating animal to survive. Feel the chill of the glaciers in the Explorium for a discounted rate and more.

Saturday: 3-5:30 p.m., Winter Birds Bus Tour. This guided bus tour offers an exciting chance to spot some of Horicon’s winter bird visitors – new or experienced birders welcome. DNR staff and members of the Horicon Marsh Bird Club will take you to all the hotspots to see horned larks, rough-legged hawks, possibly snowy owls, and more. Dress warmly, as we may have the opportunity to get out and put some of the star birds on a spotting scope. Pre-registration and payment of $15 non-refundable fee per person required. Limit 30. Pre-register and pre-pay at https://horiconmarsh.org/event/winter-birds-bus-tour.

Feb. 9 and 23: 10-11 a.m., Little Naturalists: Winter Bird Adaptations. Young children can uncover the natural world using literature, music, play and hands on discovery. In this event, they can discover how snowflakes are formed and why we should take a closer look at them. For ages 10 and younger.

Feb. 18: 1-4 p.m., Eagle Adventure Bus Tour. Bald eagles overwinter in many places in Wisconsin, and in recent years have seen an increase in their numbers around Horicon Marsh. Meet at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center for this guided bus tour to areas that have held bald eagles in the past. Bring warm clothes and binoculars. Spotting scopes for all will be available. Limit 30, pre-registration and payment of $15 non-refundable fee per person required at https://horiconmarsh.org/event/eagle-adventure-bus-tour.