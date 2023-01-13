Horicon Marsh events in January

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, hosts the following events in January. For more information, call 920-387-7893 or visit horiconmarsh.org.

Jan. 26: 10-11 a.m., Little Naturalists: Snowflakes. Young children can uncover the natural world using literature, music, play and hands on discovery. In this event, they can discover how snowflakes are formed and why we should take a closer look at them. For ages 10 and younger.

Jan. 21: 5-9 p.m., Horicon Marsh Candlelight Hike. Hike by candlelight, a roaring bonfire, roasted marshmallows and warm refreshments await everyone at the 12th annual event. A parking voucher is required for attendees. Vouchers are free and only one per vehicle is needed – it reserves a one-hour arrival time slot, then stay as long as you want. Registration available at https://horiconmarsh.org/event/candlelight-hike-parking-voucher-required or call 920-387-7893. No shuttles will be offered this year.

Volunteers are needed to line the trails with candle-powered luminaries to welcome and guide hikers. There are two trails available, one trail is 1.5 miles and another “Family Loop” is.36 miles.

The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center will be open for people to warm up, visit the gift shop, participate in an education program or have the kids do a fun craft to bring home. The Horicon Marsh Explorium will be open at a discounted rate of $2 per person or free for 4 and younger.

The Northern Cross Science Foundation astronomers will be on site to help view the night sky through telescopes or to talk about the stars if it is cloudy. Members of the Horicon Marsh Bird Club will be on the trail conducting short owl talks and calling for owls. Bring your own snowshoes if conditions permit. Leashed pets are allowed on the trails, but not in the building.

Warm beverages and a bake sale will be available outdoors at the picnic shelter and roast marshmallows in a smaller firepit then enjoy by the bonfire.

Admission is free at this family friendly event. Multiple baskets will be raffled to help support the Friends group and future candlelight events. Donations are always welcome, visit horiconmarsh.org or in person at the event. A food and mitten drive for donation to local schools and food pantries offered.