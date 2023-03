HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, hosts the following events in January. For more information, call 920-387-7893 or visit horiconmarsh.org .

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nest Box Seminar. Bolster your nesting knowledge where speakers will discuss popular nest boxes, such as bluebirds and wood ducks. Live raptors will be sure to engage participants of all ages. Come for a specific topic or stay for all four.