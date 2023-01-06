Horicon Marsh hosts candlelight hike

HORICON — Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center and Wisconsin DNR will host the 12th annual Candlelight Hike from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Volunteers and staff will line the trails with candle-powered luminaries to welcome and guide hikers. There are two trails available to enjoy. One trail is 1.5 miles and another “Family Loop” is .36 miles. A parking voucher is required - vouchers are free and reserve a one-hour arrival time slot. Attendees can arrive anytime during the one-hour window and stay at the event as long as you’d like. Registration is now open. No shuttles will be offered this year.

The center will be open to warm up, visit the gift shop, participate in an education program or have the kids do a fun craft to bring home. The Horicon Marsh Explorium will be open at a discounted rate of $2 per person, free for age 4 and younger.

The Northern Cross Science Foundation astronomers will be on site to help attendees view the night sky through telescopes or to talk about the stars if it is cloudy. Members of the Horicon Marsh Bird Club will be on the trail conducting short owl talks and calling for owls. Bring snowshoes if conditions permit. Leashed pets are allowed on the trails, but not in the building.

Warm beverages and a bake sale will be available outdoors at the picnic shelter and roast marshmallows in a smaller firepit near the bonfire.

Admission is free for this family friendly event. Multiple baskets will be raffled to help support the Friends group and future candlelight events. Donations are always welcome and directly support events and many other educational programs throughout the year. To donate, visit horiconmarsh.org or at the event. A food and mitten drive for donation to local schools and food pantries also will be available.

For more information, call 920-387-7893 or visit horiconmarsh.org.