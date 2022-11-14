 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horicon Marsh hosts candlelight hike

HORICON — The Friends of Horicon Marsh and DNR will host its 12th annual candlelight hike from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon.

