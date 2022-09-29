Horicon Marsh Joint Trapping Auction scheduled

HORICON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service will hold a public trapping auction Wednesday at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 5 p.m. to ask questions and review information. The auction begins promptly at 6 p.m. USFWS and DNR personnel will then review trapping seasons and regulations, unit boundaries, special conditions/restrictions pertaining to each individual unit, trapping reports, as well as other information before bidding. Trapping permits will be issued to the successful bidders following the auction.

The USFWS/Horicon National Wildlife Refuge will offer 11 dike/marsh units for bid at the auction. In addition to these units, one unit will be reserved for youth ages 12-17 and one unit will be reserved - permit issued via auction drawing - for seniors or trappers with a disability. Trappers do not have to be present at the drawing. Seniors must be 62 years of age or older and trappers with disabilities must have a disabled hunting permit from the DNR. Upland trapping area permits will also be available.

The 2022-2023 Horicon National Wildlife Refuge trapping seasons for all units and areas will be:

Raccoon, fox, coyote, weasel, skunk, and opossum - closed to fisher and bobcat trapping: Opens on Oct. 15 and closes on Feb. 15, 2023. Non-residents may not trap raccoons until Oct. 29, as per state trapping regulations. No open marsh trapping greater than 25 yards from the shoreline/dike toe until Dec. 1.

Mink and muskrat: Opens on Oct. 29 and closes on March 22, 2023. No open marsh trapping greater than 25 yards from the shoreline/dike toe until Dec. 1.

Beaver and otter: Opens on Nov. 5 and closes on March 22, 2023. No open marsh trapping greater than 25 yards from the shoreline/dike toe until Dec. 1.

Refuge trapping unit scouting will be allowed on Tuesday and prior to the auction on Wednesday, daylight hours only. Interested trappers must obtain a scouting permit at the Visitor Center, W4279 Headquarters Road, Mayville, prior to accessing the units. Scouting permits may also be requested via phone, email, or obtained in-person at the Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 30, Oct 1, and Oct 3. Bidding conditions, trapping rules and regulations, maps, and other information will be available along with the scouting permits. For more information, contact Bill Peterson, USFWS project leader at 920-387-6502 and bill_peterson@fws.gov.

The DNR/Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area will offer 11 wetland units during the 2022-2023 trapping season with an additional unit reserved for youth ages 12-17; seniors must be 62 years of age or older and trappers with disabilities must have a disabled hunting permit from the DNR. Upland trapping permits also will be available. Contact Eric Kilburg, DNR property manager at 920-210-1641 to obtain bidding conditions, trapping rules and regulations, or other information.

All USFWS and DNR trapping units will be sold to the highest bidder with a limit of one unit per trapper. Bidders must be at least 18 years of age at the time of the auction. Trappers who are bidding must be present at the auction and will be required to make full payment, check, money order, debit card, or credit card, at that time. No cash will be accepted. The DNR will only accept checks or cash. The USFWS and the DNR reserve the right to reject any or all bids.