Horicon Marsh offers Cabin Fever open house

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, will host a Cabin Fever Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, where attendees can experience outdoor winter adventure or stay warm and cozy inside with a cup of hot chocolate. Staff and volunteers offer a variety of family friendly activities - tracking scavenger hunt; dissect an owl pellet or make your own snowy owl; snowshoe, conditions permitting, out to the Storybook Trail; play board games while sipping hot chocolate and eating popcorn or warm up around the campfire; enter into the “Wanna Build a Snow Animal” contest or try to build a small shelter warm enough for your imaginary hibernating animal to survive and feel the chill of the glaciers in the Explorium at a discounted rate.

No registration required, meet at the center. For more information, contact Liz Herzmann at 920-210-9054 or elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov.

