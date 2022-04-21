 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horicon Marsh open house celebrates Earth Day

  •

Celebrate Earth Day and come out to the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center for an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at N7725 Highway 28 in Horicon. This event is free and no registration is required.

Visitors can complete a free, self-guided scavenger hunt with hands-on activities in and around the Education Center to be entered for a Flyway Gift Shop prize drawing. Examine animal artifacts, meet hard-to-find critters in person, and even take a look under the water as you learn about all kinds of Wisconsin wildlife.

At 2 p.m., Renee Wahlen from Marsh Haven Nature Center will lead an in-person, birds-of-prey program featuring live animal ambassadors. Reduced Explorium admission rates of $2 per person are valid all day, and children 4 and younger are free.

For more information, contact Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893 or elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov.

