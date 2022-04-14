Horicon Marsh seeks volunteers

HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, seeks volunteers for the 2022 Horicon Marsh Bird Festival, Wildflowers for Wildlife Sale, Curly's Crew and Gift Shop and Visitor Services.
The Friends Horicon Marsh Bird Festival group needs volunteers to bring chili to serve, serve chili, donate baked goods, and manage the baked goods table. The chili will be served as a "dump" style all together in a Nesco. Bake sale items should be individually wrapped. Drop off goodies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 6 at the Education and Visitor Center or the day of event by 10 a.m. May 7.
Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7, along with the bake sale. The bake sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.
Sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/115400713005/false#/invitation for a time to volunteer or to commit to bringing a baked good or chili.
People are also reading…
2022 Wildflowers for Wildlife Sale
The sale is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 21. Help is needed before the sale with set up, during the sale assisting customers, answering questions, checking off pre-orders, etc. and after the sale with clean up.
Volunteers do not need to have knowledge of native plants and can work checking in pre-orders, loading flats, so the expert staff can help customers design and plant their perfect native gardens.
Sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/115400713005/false#/invitation for a time to volunteer.
Curly's Crew needs help to build, restore, and improve public access and recreational areas, assist with invasive species control, nest box maintenance, or work on a variety of marsh management and habitat projects with DNR and Friends of Horicon Marsh.
Gift Shop and Visitor Services also seeks volunteers. No experience necessary for weekday or weekend opportunities.
For questions or more information on any of these opportunities, contact Chelsy Herring at chelsy.herring@wisconsin.gov or 920-387-7890.
Other contacts are Liz Herzmann at elizabeth.herzmann@wisconsin.gov or 920-387-7893 for the wildflowers sale; Caleb Jenks at caleb.jenks@wisconsin.gov for Curly's Crew or visit horiconmarsh.org.