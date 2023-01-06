 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horicon Marsh seeks volunteers

HORICON —Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, seeks volunteers to join the newly formed Scholarship Committee and also the Volunteer and Gift Shop Committees. Board leadership for the 2023 year is another great way to get involved and help make mission driven decisions.

To reach out with interest or questions, call Chelsy Herring at 920-387-7890 or email chelsy.herring@wisconsin.gov.

Another option is to become a Friend of Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center with memberships, donations, and sponsorships. To learn more about the Endowment Fund, visit horiconmarsh.org/how-to-help.

