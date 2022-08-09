Horicon Marshmen athletic complex hosts grand opening

There will be burgers, brats, hot dogs, and ice cream available for purchase, a 50/50 raffle, speakers, local dignitaries and retired coach Roger Meyer will be on hand.

Schedule of events includes from 5-6 p.m., food, ice cream, 50/50 raffle, and music in the new plaza; 6-7 p.m., ceremony and inaugural community laps on the track and football field with ESPN Radio and emcee Gabe Neitzel, Horicon High School class of 2004; 7-10 p.m., a community celebration at the Horicon American Legion Post 157, 735 S. Hubbard St., where folks can visit with Horicon Marshmen alumni, coaches, and donors. Food will be available. DJ provided by the American Legion Post 157, and 50/50 raffles provided by the Horicon Athletic Booster Club.