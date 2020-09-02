 Skip to main content
Horicon National Wildlife Refuge offers new hunting opportunities
Horicon National Wildlife Refuge offers new hunting opportunities

HORICON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has finalized the opening of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge to hunting for coyotes, woodcock, and ten additional species on nearly 20,000 refuge acres, beginning with the 2020-21 hunting season.

This action more closely aligns the refuge’s hunting regulations with those of the DNR’s Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area and nearby USFWS Waterfowl Production Areas. This action supports the USFWS’ objective of expanding public opportunities for hunting, fishing, and other wildlife-dependent recreation activities on national wildlife refuges when these activities are compatible with refuges’ purposes and management objectives.

For more information, visit fws.gov/refuge/horicon.

