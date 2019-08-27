HORICON — The Horicon National Wildlife Refuge "Tern"Pike Auto Tour and Walking Trails Complex is open for visitors after a summer-long road construction and improvement project. The recreational area, located about three miles east of Waupun off Highway 49, was widened in several locations to improve traffic flow and wildlife viewing opportunities. In addition to the three-mile driving loop, there are also three walking trails including the Egret Trail Floating Boardwalk, and walking and bicycling access to the Wild Goose State Trail. The refuge is open daylight hours, dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed and there is no entry fee. For more information including maps, directions, regulations, and nature programs, visit fws.gov/refuge/horicon.
