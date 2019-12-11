Horicon school listed in historic register

HORICON — The Wisconsin Historical Society placed the Van Brunt Memorial School in Horicon on the State Register of Historic Places on Nov. 22.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school, built in 1922 and expanded with later additions, was designed by the Wisconsin firm of Parkinson and Dockendorff as a “combination school” housing primary, kindergarten through junior high, students and secondary, high school, students in separate wings.

The school contained all primary through secondary levels until 1964, when a separate high school was constructed. After 1964, the school continued as Horicon’s elementary and junior high public school. In 1955 and 1966, additions were constructed to accommodate increasing student enrollment and meet state requirements for school buildings.

In 1993, the school district proposed to demolish the Van Brunt Memorial School. Instead, local voters chose to fund a remodeling of the building that included interior alterations to the gymnasium and auditorium, the construction of an elevator and stair tower at the rear of the 1922 school to meet accessibility requirements, and the construction of a new gymnasium. For more information, visit wisconsinhistory.org.