The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation awarded Elle Horn, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville student from New Lisbon, the $1,500 2022 Agricultural Banking Scholarship on Feb. 15. The scholarship is awarded annually to two students who are pursuing a career in agricultural finance and who demonstrate in their application a strong understanding of the importance of financial literacy.

Horn is an agribusiness major expected to graduate in 2026. Growing up on her family’s beef and dairy farm, she developed a passion for showing livestock, volunteering, and educating those in her community. She is involved with Block & Bridle, FFA, and 4-H.

In her senior year at Mauston High School, she began working as a teller for Royal Bank in La Valle.