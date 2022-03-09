 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HORNBACHER EARNS SERVICE AWARD

  • 0
HORNBACHER EARNS SERVICE AWARD

The Kiwanis Club of Columbus present Julie Hornbacher with the Don Ehlenfeldt Community Service Award on Feb. 9 for her dedication as a volunteer to the community and an inspiration to others. Her efforts truly embody the spirit of what it means to be the change we all wish to see in this world. From front, left, Emogene Johnson, Richard Sheard, Ann Ehlenfeldt, Julie Hornbacher, Chris Behl; back row, Dan Burnard, Jon Meister, Amy Jo Meyers.

 AMY JO MEYERS/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

BDHS alum pens novel

A debut novel from 2015 Beaver Dam High School graduate Jacob Gardner is now available at major book retailers.

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News