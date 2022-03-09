HORNBACHER EARNS SERVICE AWARD
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Name: Tess Carr
A debut novel from 2015 Beaver Dam High School graduate Jacob Gardner is now available at major book retailers.
Fox Lake hosts St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…
Name: Jon Plumer
SSM Health Beaver Dam physician offices, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam, will expand its service to include a new therapy space on the clinic…
ProgramsMarch 24: 3:45-4:30 p.m., Oreo Taste Testing, for grades 3-5. Registration is required. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.
$5K DONATED FOR BATTING CAGE