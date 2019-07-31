Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will be holding a Horticulture Field Day from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Reedsburg Area Community Arena at Nishan Park, 1700 8th St., Reedsburg, rain or shine.
This event is open to the public and includes five demonstrative learning sessions, a garden marketplace, raffle, “Ask a Master Gardener” booth and more. Cost is $20 without lunch or $25 with lunch for advanced registration completed by Aug. 25, or $25 without lunch after Aug. 25.
For more information, call 608-577-5249, or visit sauk.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture.
