Hospice Love Light event goes virtual

Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care programs will host the Love Light program virtually due to COVID-19. “It’s a beautiful ceremony and people really look forward to it and this year we need to… be creative to still provide that opportunity to honor those people who are no longer here and people we miss,” said Hospice Touch & Life Choices Palliative Care director Heidi Stalsberg.

Separate programs were held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and at Tomah Health in Tomah, this year a single program will be videotaped in early December and broadcast on social media and the hospital’s websites on Dec. 14.

Residents can still purchase a love light or string of lights for the tree that will be lighted to honor those they’ve lost and the names will still be read during the recorded ceremony. An individual Love Light is $5 or a string of lights for $25. Love Light forms are available at tomahhealth.org and should be returned to Hospice Touch by Nov. 23.

For more information, call Hospice Touch Tomah office at 608-374-0250.