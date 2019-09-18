Tomah Memorial Hospice Touch/Life Choices Palliative Care has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend. A six-week group grief support and education series will be held from 9–10:30 a.m. and 6–7:30 p.m. each Tuesday beginning Oct. 15-Nov. 19 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices, 601 Straw St., Tomah.
Participants can choose either the morning or the afternoon times. Officials say the series will help people cope with grief on a daily basis. There is no cost for the program. For registration by Oct. 8, call 608-374-0250.
