Hospice Touch of Tomah Memorial Hospital is looking for volunteers to support terminally ill patients and family members. A four-week volunteer training series will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 9 through Oct. 30 at the Tomah Hospice office, 601 Straw St.
Volunteers will learn information on various things like patient safety, privacy, services offered by Hospice Touch, plus physical, emotional, social and spiritual issues that people can encounter at the end of life or with chronic illness, effective communication when speaking with patients and family members, and information about grief and loss. It takes more than 50 volunteers to coordinate the Hospice programs that cover Adams, Juneau and Monroe counties.
For more information and registration by Oct. 8, call 608-374-0250.
