Hospice volunteer sessions offered virtually

Hospice focuses on living fully to the end of life, providing care and support to patients experiencing a life-limiting illness. Volunteers are an important part of the hospice team, from direct patient contact to administrative support.

SSM Health will host virtual informational sessions for anyone interested in learning more about the program. Sessions are expected to last 30-45 minutes and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about hospice volunteering and available opportunities.

Zoom meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 29, and April 26.

If interested in attending a session, contact the Hospice volunteer coordinator at kimberly.black@ssmhealth.com, 608-270-7510, or 608-247-9865 for registration information.