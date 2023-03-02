Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will accept Community Health Grant applications until March 20. Applications should be submitted to advance community health improvement efforts by area organizations and must align with at least one of the MMC-BD Community Health Priorities of Alcohol and Substance Misuse, Behavioral Health - Mental Health, and/or Health Equity/Equitable Access to Community-Based Resources and Services.

The Community Health Grant Program was created as MMC-BD aligned its efforts with the goals outlined in the Community Health Implementation Strategy. These priorities were identified through a needs assessment in 2022, in collaboration with community members and organizational leaders. The full assessment and implementation plan are available at https://bdch.com/community-health-needs.

Two grant cycles will be held in 2023. All local nonprofit organizations doing work to improve the health and wellbeing of the Dodge County area are encouraged to apply. To apply, visit https://bdch.ocom/community-health-needs and click the Grant Application link. For more information, email mmcbdcommunityhealth@marshfieldclinic.org or call 920-356-6519.