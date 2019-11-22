As part of its commitment to enhancing access to specialty care in Dodge County, Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam will add cardiology services beginning Monday. Dr. Juan Mesa will see patients at the new Specialty Services Center on the third floor of the Vita Park Building, 705 S. University Ave., Suite 360, with Dr. Milind Shah joining in January.
The new Cardiology Center will provide advanced cardiac diagnostic testing and reading, as well as minimally invasive cardiovascular therapies.
Mesa is an interventional cardiologist, helping patients who have complex coronary artery disease. He specializes in catheter based treatment of heart disease and valvular heart disease, placing valves or stents inside the heart to treat conditions such as a damaged heart valve or clogged arteries. He joined Marshfield Clinic Health System in 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
Shah is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He specializes in treating complex cardiac and vascular conditions such as blockages in the heart and other parts of the body, structural heart problems and irregular heart rhythms.
A physician referral is not necessary unless required by insurance. For more information or an appointment, call 920-356-6588.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)