HOSPITAL ADDS PERMANENT MRI

SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital Imaging Services, 620 W. Brown St., has a permanent MRI parked alongside Beaver Dam Street, as of July 18. The new 1.5T MRI scanner from Siemens will be operational weekdays, expanding the number of days available, from three to five days. The hospital previously leased the mobile MRI scanner. Call 920-324-6547 with any scheduling needs or questions.

