Hospital adjusts visitor guidelines

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is suspending hospital visits as a temporary measure in response to the increased community spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, Oct. 19.

Visitors age 18 and older may still be allowed in the following circumstances:

Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care

Family Birth Suite patients will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.

Patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the hospital, including in the patient room.

All visitors will be asked to complete a health screening inclusive of temperature before being approved to visit.

