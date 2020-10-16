Hospital adjusts visitor guidelines

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is suspending hospital visits as a temporary measure in response to the increased community spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, Oct. 19.
Visitors age 18 and older may still be allowed in the following circumstances:
- Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care
- Family Birth Suite patients will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.
- Patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.
All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the hospital, including in the patient room.
All visitors will be asked to complete a health screening inclusive of temperature before being approved to visit.
For more information, visit ssmhealth.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!