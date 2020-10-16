 Skip to main content
Hospital adjusts visitor guidelines
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is suspending hospital visits as a temporary measure in response to the increased community spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, Oct. 19.

Visitors age 18 and older may still be allowed in the following circumstances:

  • Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care
  • Family Birth Suite patients will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.
  • Patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor per day, with permission of a nursing leader.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the hospital, including in the patient room.

All visitors will be asked to complete a health screening inclusive of temperature before being approved to visit.

For more information, visit ssmhealth.com.

