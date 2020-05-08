Hospital begins some elective surgeries
Hospital begins some elective surgeries

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will begin performing a limited amount of elective surgeries and procedures beginning Tuesday, May 12.

Patients who are candidates for this phase of procedures will be contacted by their provider’s office. MMC-BD encourages anyone who feels unwell for any reason to seek treatment either with their primary care provider or at an emergency department or urgent care. Those with respiratory symptoms, even if they are mild, should contact their primary care provider or call 877-998-0022 to be screened by a medical professional. The screening line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org.

