Hospital blood drive is critical

While most events have been canceled at Tomah Health, one event is still being held. The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive is still taking place from noon to 5 p.m. March 26 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Ave., Tomah.

The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. Donors and blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe. Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.

Blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s Rehab Services entrance on the east side of the building and will be pre-screened prior to donating.

Donors are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at tomahhospital.org.

Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from the Tomah Culver’s as part of their ‘give a pint, get a pint’ promotion.