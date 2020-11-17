 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOSPITAL BOARD AWARDS $12K TO ITS STAFF
0 comments

HOSPITAL BOARD AWARDS $12K TO ITS STAFF

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HOSPITAL BOARD AWARDS $12K TO ITS STAFF

Pictured, Bob Bass, chair, RAMC Board of Directors, left, and Bob Van Meeteren, RAMC president/CEO.

 RAMC Contributed

Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s Board of Directors purchased $12,000 in Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce checks to present to every RAMC employee as a thank you for their service. Each employee received the same amount on Nov. 9.

“Providing this gift to everyone at RAMC is the least we can do as a governing board, to say thank you for their hard work and dedication each and every day. It is this team that has earned the medical center their coveted designation as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2020. Further, staying local with the gift of chamber checks keeps business local, which is essential to the overall health of our local economy,” said Bob Bass, president, RAMC Board of Directors.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$2K donated for crib program
Community

$2K donated for crib program

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $2,250 to the Sauk County Public Health Department’s Cribs for Kids program on Nov. 4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News