HOSPITAL BOARD AWARDS $12K TO ITS STAFF

Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s Board of Directors purchased $12,000 in Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce checks to present to every RAMC employee as a thank you for their service. Each employee received the same amount on Nov. 9.

“Providing this gift to everyone at RAMC is the least we can do as a governing board, to say thank you for their hard work and dedication each and every day. It is this team that has earned the medical center their coveted designation as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2020. Further, staying local with the gift of chamber checks keeps business local, which is essential to the overall health of our local economy,” said Bob Bass, president, RAMC Board of Directors.