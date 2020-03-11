Hospital cancels events due to COVID-19


As a safeguard to the public in light of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, Tomah Health is canceling a number of public events, including its March 26 Men’s Night at the Cranberry County Lodge and March 27 Foot Care Clinic along with Women’s Health Services educational classes, Parkinson’s Support Group and Hospice Touch Grief Group. Tomah Health hospital officials continue to work with Wisconsin and Monroe County public health officials to prepare for possible cases in the area.

For more information and updates on future events, visit tomahhealth.org.

