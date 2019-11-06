Hospital cardiovascular rehabilitation program certified

The cardiovascular rehabilitation program at Tomah Health has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, AACVPR. As part of the certification process staff participated in an application process that required extensive documentation to evaluate the program components and outcomes.
The Cardiac Rehabilitation program was formed in 1990, and was first certified in 2013. Officials say AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
Cardiac Rehabilitation at Tomah Health is a medically supervised outpatient exercise program designed to provide comprehensive care to people who have recently experienced a cardiac event like a heart attack, coronary artery angioplasty or stents, open heart surgery such as coronary artery bypass graft or valve surgery, stable angina, heart transplant or heart failure.
