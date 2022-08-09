Hospital celebrates 100th anniversary

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will celebrate its 100th anniversary caring for the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at MMC-BD, 707 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam.

The celebration will be filled with fun activities, free health screenings, snacks and drinks, safety demonstrations with fire trucks, ambulances and more, a history display, a chance to tour the updated History Hall and to learn about available health care careers and more. The first 700 attendees will receive a reusable lunch bags.