SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo will celebrate National Volunteer Week April 16-22, with events to honor its volunteers.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers across the country. The volunteers are ambassadors for the hospital, to the patients and in the community. In 2022, our volunteers served a total of 11,285 hours.

St. Clare recognizes its volunteers in many ways, the leadership team partners with a volunteer for a shift during the week. Throughout the week volunteers receive goodies and treats of appreciation and we honor the volunteers with a special dinner banquet. Employees also have an opportunity to complete an “Attributes of Volunteers” word search puzzle during the week and are entered into a drawing for a prize. Milestone anniversaries are also celebrated with 22 volunteers celebrating a Milestone Anniversary this year, ranging from 5-20 years of service to St. Clare.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply online at ssmhealth.com/volunteer. For more information, contact Carrie Doro, volunteer coordinator, at 608-356-1430, carrie.doro@ssmhealth.com or stop by the volunteer office near the main entrance of St. Clare Hospital.