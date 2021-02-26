 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital, clinics update visitor policy
comments

Hospital, clinics update visitor policy

{{featured_button_text}}

SSM Health Baraboo Region has updated its visitor policy effective Monday for the Sauk Dean Medical Group and Davis Duehr Dean Clinics and on March 8 for the Dean Medical Group and Davis Duehr Dean Clinics in Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo.

With the declining cases of COVID-19 and increased vaccination, one visitor per patient, per day for both hospital and clinic visits for patients that require a support person and two visitors for children will be allowed.

  • Visitors may only enter the building one time per day. Once a visitor leaves, they will not be permitted to return until the following day.
  • Visitors will be asked to complete a health screening and temperature check, prior to entering.
  • Visitors are always required to maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with a face covering while onsite.
  • Anyone with a positive exposure to COVID-19 or elevated temperature will not be allowed entry without pre-approval.

To maximize safety, visitors should also wash hands frequently; maintain social distancing of six feet; touch limited surfaces; remain in patient room/exam room as appropriate; limit interactions and movements; limit personal belongings.

For more information, visit ssmhealth.com/newsroom/2021/1/covid-19-vaccine-rollout-in-wisconsin.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
2 Quilts of Valor awarded
Community

2 Quilts of Valor awarded

On Feb. 6, seven of the Wisconsin Dells Quilts of Valor volunteers held their annual National Sew Day to sew handmade quilts to award to a ser…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News