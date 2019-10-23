Together with the Monroe County Aging & Disability Resource Center, officials at Tomah Health are coordinating an advance life planning event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19 in the first floor conference room 1048 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.
Advance care planning is making decisions about the healthcare you would want to receive if you happen to become unable to speak for yourself. Representatives from various agencies and businesses will have information available on estate planning and guardianship, Power of Attorney for health care, wills and trusts, Medicare and spousal impoverishment, funeral planning, plus Hospice and Palliative Care services.
There is no cost to attend the event, but reservations are required. For reservations by Nov. 8, call 608-377-8444.
