Hospital coordinates third Truck to Trunk event

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will coordinate a third Truck to Trunk meat, dairy, fruit and produce distribution event, as supplies last, from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam. Use Highway W out of Beaver Dam to access Fabisch Road. Vehicles will make two lanes side-by-side as they enter the fairgrounds. Upon exiting, vehicles will be asked to travel south on High Point Road to Highway W.

The event between MMC-BD, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the United States Department of Agriculture, and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will provide residents with surplus fruit, produce, meat and dairy products. The program is open to everyone, but there is a limit of one box per vehicle.

Participants should not exit the vehicle at any time, follow directions of posted signs, provide space in the vehicle’s trunk or backseat to accommodate the box of food and wait patiently while others are served.

Pre-packaged boxes will include shredded pork, meatballs, hot dogs, scrambled eggs, milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, mild cheddar sliced, potatoes, oranges, peeled carrots, onions, and apples.

Residents in need who lack transportation can contact Beaver Dam Public Transit the morning of event to schedule the delivery of a food box to their home/residence by calling 920-885-4800. Transportation will be provided as availability allows.