Hospital CT awarded accreditation
Tomah Health imaging coordinator Kimberly Cramblit, left, and imaging tech Marissa Skrentny, right, display the computed tomography, CT, unit in the imaging department, at Tomah Health.

 ERIC PRISE/Contributed

Tomah Health awarded a three-year accreditation in computed tomography, CT, by the American College of Radiology, ACR. CT scanning, sometimes called CAT scanning is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

To achieve the ACR Gold Standard of Accreditation, Tomah Health personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, quality assurance and quality control procedures went through a rigorous review process and met specific qualifications.

The CT accreditation is just the first step in additional validation steps underway at Tomah Health. Officials are also working on accreditation of the department’s magnetic resonance imaging, MRI, suite and ultrasound, which should be completed later this year.

